Communiqué de la Ligue Kabyle des Droits de l’Homme : Amnesty International conteste la classification du MAK comme organisation terroriste

Suite à plusieurs entretiens entre la LKDH et Amnesty International, voici que dans son rapport daté du 24 avril 2025, cette organisation non gouvernementale cite le cas de la répression en Kabylie.

Ci-dessous le chapitre concernant les exactions des Droits Humains en Kabylie :

«Le 14 janvier 2025, le tribunal de Tizi Ouzou a également confirmé une peine contre l'activiste Massinissa Lekhal en lien avec ses activités en ligne. Le tribunal l'a condamné à trois ans de prison et à une amende de 5 000 000 dinars algériens (34 645 €) plus 200 000 dinars algériens (1 386 €) de dommages et intérêts civils en raison de son activité sur Facebook, notamment le suivi de comptes et le partage de publications soutenant prétendument le Mouvement pour l'autodétermination de la Kabylie (MAK), que les 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗲́𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝘁 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲́ 𝗱𝗲 « 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲 » 𝗲𝗻 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘂 𝗱'𝘂𝗻 𝗺𝗲́𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗰 𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗱𝗲 𝗹'𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲. Sa condamnation était également fondée sur ses liens avec d’autres militants du MAK, notamment son père, Amar Lakhal, ancien représentant du MAK au Canada.»

Lien de l’article en langue arabe:

Exil : Le 24 avril 2025

Ligue Kabyle des Droits de l’Homme LKDH.

𝗔𝗠𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗬 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗜𝗠𝗘'𝗦 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗞 𝗔𝗦 𝗔 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧 𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗭𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡

Following several discussions between the LKDH and Amnesty International, the non-governmental organisation cites the case of repression in Kabylia in its report dated 24 April 2025.

Below is the chapter on human rights abuses in Kabylia:

« On 14 January 2025, the Tizi Ouzou court also confirmed a sentence against activist Massinissa Lekhal in connection with his online activities. The court sentenced him to three years' imprisonment and a fine of 5,000,000 Algerian dinars (€34,645) plus 200,000 Algerian dinars (€1,386) in civil damages for his activity on Facebook, including following accounts and sharing publications allegedly supporting the Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylia (MAK), which the 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 « 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁 » 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗮 𝗺𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 . His conviction was also based on his links with other MAK activists, notably his father, Amar Lakhal, a former MAK representative in Canada. »

Exile: 24 April 2025

Ligue Kabyle des Droits de l'Homme LKDH.

𝗔𝗠𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗬 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗨 𝗠𝗔𝗞 𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗤𝗨'𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗥 𝗟𝗘 𝗥É𝗚𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗚É𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡