Message of Condolence from the President of the Kabyle Government in Exile On the Passing of His Holiness Pope Francis

Like St. Augustine the North African, one of the four Fathers of the Latin Church, and three Amazigh popes, Pope Victor I, Pope Miltiades, and Pope Gelasius I, Pope Francis was a transformative figure whose papacy marked a new era of compassion, humility, and global engagement.

His unwavering commitment to peace, tolerance, and religious freedom resonated far beyond the confines of the Church, touching the hearts of believers and non-believers alike.

His moral courage in standing with the marginalized, advocating for the poor, and promoting interfaith dialogue inspired millions and offered a powerful model of spiritual leadership in a divided world.

Kabyle Christians join the global Christian community in mourning a great man who leaves behind a legacy of love. May his memory be a blessing, and may his vision for a more just and compassionate world continue to guide us all. Pope Francis’ enduring message of dignity for all peoples, regardless of faith, nation, or status, gives hope to the Kabyle people who seek recognition, justice, and the freedom to live and worship in peace.

Ferhat Mehenni

SIWEL 222355 AVR 25

It is with profound sorrow that I, on behalf of the Kabyle Government in Exile and the Kabyle people, extend our deepest condolences to the Catholic Church and to Christians around the world on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, who departed this life on Easter Monday—a day that symbolizes hope, renewal, and resurrection.